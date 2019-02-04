Israel Aerospace Industries to Present a Variety of Systems at Aero India 2019

(Source: Israel Aerospace Industries; issued Feb 4, 2019)

Local media have been reporting that the Indian Air Force plans to buy at least two additional AEW&C aircraft, and Israel’s IAI has announced that it will exhibit its latest such aircraft, ELW 2090, at the Aero India show later this month. (IAI photo)

Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) will participate in Aero India 2019 Exhibition (February 20-24, Bangalore, India). The Company expects to expand collaboration with local leaders in integrating strategic state-of-the-art systems for the Indian MOD in a number of areas and in accordance with the Indian Government’s “Make in India” policy. These collaborations are a direct continuation of IAI’s business deals in India which totaled some 1.9B$ in 2018.



IAI has been working with India’s defense industries and armed forces for the past 27 years under strategic collaboration spanning many fields. The Company collaborates with local companies and works with India's defense agencies, as well as with the Navy, Air Force, Army and Coast Guard.



Joint development projects include the MRSAM Air defense system, in both its maritime and land-based versions; mission aircraft; various radar systems and UAVs.



Collaboration agreements are based on transfer of technology for the benefit of local production as part of the Indian Government’s “Make in India” policy.



Nimrod Shefer, IAI's President and CEO, said: “India is one of IAI's main partner. This important partner is characterized by long-term collaboration, joint development and production, technology transfer and technical support over many years. We are working to nurture this relationship in the future despite growing competition. The excellent reputation that IAI has earned among its Indian partners is vitally important to continuing this tradition of successful cooperation.”



At the exhibition, IAI will present a wide variety of strategic defense systems with an emphasis on MRSAM, TecSar Satellite, TopGun, in the loitering-munition category, featuring the Green Dragon, Mini Harpy and Rotem. Moreover, in the Unmanned Aerial Systems area IAI will display the Heron TP and the Bird Eye 650D, which enable a broad range of intelligence gathering capabilities for various operations and NRUAV.



IAI will also exhibit strategic radar systems, satellite communication systems, new electro-optical systems using the new Ultra-POP high definition technology. Additional developments on display will include modular and compact command and surveillance systems with stabilized gyros for nighttime and daytime observation at a competitive price.



In addition, IAI will present a selection of mission aircraft for intelligence missions, aerial control and naval surveillance on different platforms, such as AEW&C (Airborne Early Warning and Control), ELW 2090, ISTAR and ASIS mission aircrafts.





IAI Ltd. is Israel’s largest aerospace and defense company and a globally recognized technology and innovation leader, specializing in developing and manufacturing advanced, state-of-the-art systems for air, space, sea, land, cyber and homeland security. IAI also designs and manufactures business jets and aerostructures, performs overhaul and maintenance on commercial aircraft and converts passenger aircraft to refueling and cargo configurations.



