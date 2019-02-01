No Changes in Responsibility for Production of Explosives for Defence Forces – Expansion of Partnership Examined with Nammo Lapua Oy

(Source: Finnish Ministry of Defence; issued Feb 01, 2019)

The Ministry of Defence has led a study in which the Defence Forces' explosives production would have been developed by expanding its partnership with Nammo Lapua Oy.



The study examined the transfer of responsibilities relating to explosives production, product rights and product safety, and the transfer of the Haapajärvi and Keuruu units under the administration of Nammo Lapua Oy. As an alternative, the study examined the option in which production activities would be continued as a separate activity. Personnel organisation defended the latter alternative.



On 01 February 2019, Minister of Defence Jussi Niinistö decided that the current division of responsibilities will not be changed but cooperation will be developed on the basis of the existing division of tasks. The Defence Forces' own production of explosives in efficient and of high quality and the produced explosives meet the standard requirements at the smallest risk. The Defence Forces' production of explosives will continue under the current organisation structure and in the current locations.



Nammo Lapua Oy is an important partner for the Defence Forces and the cooperation can be developed based on the present role of responsibilities. Maintaining domestic production of military explosives is important from the point of view of military security of supply.



Background:



The Explosives Centre, which operates under the Logistics Command, and its partners are responsible for explosives production for the Finnish Defence Forces. The Centre's mandate includes production of explosives, monitoring of the condition and maintenance of explosives, as well as the decommissioning and disposal of explosives, and testing activities.



The Explosives Centre operates in Haapavesi, Keuruu, Niinisalo and Ähtäri. The units in Haapavesi and Keuruu are responsible for the production and maintenance of explosives. The Niinisalo unit conducts shooting tests related to the development of material capability as well as test in various conditions and tests of different explosives. The Ähtäri unit focuses on safe decommissioning and disposal of explosives.



