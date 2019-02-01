CFM Logs More Than 3,300 Orders in 2018

(Source: CFM International; issued Feb 01, 2019)

WEST CHESTER, Ohio --- Orders for CFM International's two product lines again achieved near-record levels in 2018, with the company booking orders for a total of 3,337 engines, including 126 CFM56 engines (commercial, military and spares) and 3,211 LEAP engines (including commitments and spares).



Since receiving the first orders in 2011, CFM has garnered more than 17,275 total LEAP installed and spare engine orders and commitments (excluding options) to date at a value of more than $250 billion U.S. at list price.



2018 marked the production transition from CFM56 engines to the LEAP product line. CFM delivered 1,044 CFM56 installed, spare, and military engines compared to 1,118 LEAP engines, which is more than double the 2017 rate. As the ramp-up continues, CFM is on track to deliver 1,800+ LEAP engines in 2019 and will reach more than 2,000 engines per year by 2020.



"2018 LEAP engine orders were near a record high," said Gaël Méheust, president and CEO of CFM International. "It is highly gratifying to see the continued confidence our customers have in our products. More importantly, though, the engine has been doing incredibly well in commercial service, surpassing three million flight hours. Every day, the LEAP product is delivering world-class fuel efficiency and utilization, fulfilling the commitment we made to customers more than a decade ago."



"We had some challenges on the production front but, in the end, we were able to deliver what we promised. As the ramp-up continues over the next couple of years, we will certainly work closely with Airbus and Boeing to keep disruptions to a minimum."





CFM International CFM56 and LEAP engines are products of CFM International, a 50/50 joint company between GE and Safran Aircraft Engines. CFM is the world's leading supplier of commercial aircraft engines, with more than 34,700 total CFM engines delivered to date. The LEAP engine has experienced the fastest order ramp up in commercial aviation history.



