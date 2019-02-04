Elbit Systems U.S. Subsidiary Awarded a Contract to Provide Avionics Refresh for U.S. Air National Guard's ISR Aircraft

(Source: Elbit systems; issued Feb 4, 2019)

M7 Aerospace, through type certificate ownership, is the original equipment manufacturer of the RC-26B aircraft. M7 Aerospace is based in San Antonio, Texas and is a subsidiary of Elbit Systems. (Elbit photo)

HAIFA, Israel --- Elbit Systems Ltd. announced today that its subsidiary in the U.S., Elbit Systems of America LLC, was awarded an initial $5 million contract from Support Systems Associates, Inc. to provide an avionics refresh for the U.S. Air National Guard's fixed-wing aircraft used for Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance operations – the RC-26B. If all options are exercised, the total contract would be valued at $22 million. The program will be performed by 2021 from San Antonio, Texas.



The contract with SSAI will include avionics engineering, design, integration, modification, test and maintenance for the technically advanced aircraft. Elbit Systems of America, through type certificate ownership, is the original equipment manufacturer of the RC-26B aircraft.



Raanan Horowitz, President and CEO of Elbit Systems of America, said: "The U.S. Air National Guard can trust Elbit Systems of America to keep their aircraft mission ready. We are committed to delivering advanced avionics that modernize the RC-26B aircraft and enhances its relevance and sustainability."





Elbit Systems Ltd. is an international high technology company engaged in a wide range of defense, homeland security and commercial programs throughout the world.



