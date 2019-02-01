Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Feb 01, 2019)

The Boeing Co., Ridley Park, Pennsylvania, was awarded a maximum $39,038,317 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification (PZ0003) for an existing cost-plus-fixed-fee contract (H92241-18-F-0022) for finalization of four new-build MH-47G rotary wing aircraft.



This action is required to satisfy an urgent need to sustain U.S. Special Operations Forces (SOF) heavy assault, rotary wing aircraft in light of increased SOF operational demands.



Fiscal 2018 procurement, defense-wide funds in the amount of $15,817,890; and fiscal 2018 aircraft procurement, Army funds in the amount of $23,220,427 shall be obligated at time of modification award. The funds are multiyear. The majority of the work will be performed in Ridley Park, Pennsylvania.



The delivery order number is W91215-16-G-0001. U.S. Special Operations Command, Tampa, Florida, is the contracting activity.



