Four Naval Replenishment Tankers for the French Navy

(Source: Naval Group; issued Jan 30, 2019)

The temporary consortium formed by Chantiers de l’Atlantique and Naval Group has been notified of an order for four Logistic Support Ships (LSS) and of their first six years of operational maintenance.



This order for the French Navy is part of the Franco-Italian LSS Program led by OCCAr*, the international Organisation for Joint Armament Co-operation, on behalf of DGA, the French Defence Procurement Agency, and of its Italian counterpart NAVARM. The delivery of these ships will take place between the end of 2022 and the beginning of 2029. A signing ceremony with the representatives of the stakeholders took place today.



These tankers, with a fuel capacity of 13,000 m3, have the mission to provide logistical support to the French and allied navies’ combat vessels. They will carry fuel for vessels, jet fuel for aircraft, weapons and ammunition, spare parts, as well as food. The ships will also be equipped with waste management solutions and repair workshops.



Their characteristics will adapt as well to their specific missions in support to the aviation group constituted around the aircraft-carrier Charles de Gaulle.



The design of the vessels will be based on the Italian LSS Vulcano (already under construction by Fincantieri), the first ship of the Italian-French Logistic Support Ship (LSS) program managed by OCCAR. The industrial organisation of this major program will mobilise the industrial capabilities of both nations.



Chantiers de l’Atlantique is in charge of the design and construction of the ships. Given the current heavy load of Chantiers de l’Atlantique and in order to enhance industrial synergies, the construction of the forward hull section of the vessels could be outsourced to Fincantieri.



“Through this order, our expertise in the design and construction of complex ships, civilian or military, is acknowledged once again,” said Yves Pelpel, SVP, Naval Programs, Chantiers de l’Atlantique. “After the construction of the Mistral, Tonnerre and Dixmude LHD platforms, we are proud to contribute again, in partnership with Naval Group, to the modernisation of the French Navy’s fleet.”



Naval Group is responsible for the design, supply and integration of the combat and military systems (aviation, ammunition, immunisation). The company is also responsible for certain functions such as cyber security, electromagnetic compatibility, etc.



Jean-Luc Ferrandi, VP, Business Director France of Naval Group stated: “This token of confidence demonstrates the common ability of Naval Group and Chantiers de l’Atlantique to propose competitive global offers for the construction of heavy tonnages”.



*OCCAr: Organisation Conjointe de Coopération en matière d’Armement



Main characteristics of the vessel:

--Gross tonnage: 28,700 GRT

--Overall length: 194 m

--Overall width: 27.40 m

--Crew capacity: 190 people (of which 130-people strong crew)

--Total deadweight: 14,870 tonnes

--Freight volume: 13,000 m3

--Total installed capacity: 24 MW

--Artillery: 40 mm guns

--Polaris Combat Management System



