Defence Forces to Procure Expert Services to Develop Intelligence, Surveillance and Command and Control Systems

(Source: Finnish Ministry of Defence; issued Feb 05, 2019)

The Finnish Defence Forces' Logistics Command received a mandate, on 1st of February 2019, from Defence Minister Jussi Niinistö to conclude a procurement contract with Insta Defsec Oy to ensure development of and support to intelligence, surveillance and command and control systems. In addition to years 2019-2021, which will be covered by expert service deliveries, the contract includes an option for years 2022-2023.



The Finnish Defence Forces' Logistics Command will procure support services and related personnel resources for intelligence, surveillance and command and control systems. The procurement will improve the capacity of the Finnish Defence Forces' Logistics Command to manage materiel projects in a more flexible and effective manner than before. A further goal is to improve the Defence Forces’ capacity to build and maintain capabilities in all life cycle phases of the intelligence, surveillance and command and control systems.



While the overall value of the procurement is about EUR 13.1 million, the estimated domestic employment effect during the contract period is about 45 person-years.



