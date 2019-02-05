Saab Signs Support Contract for Giraffe AMB with France

(Source: Saab; issued Feb 05, 2019)

Saab has signed a contract with the French Ministry of Defence’s Direction de la Maintenance Aéronautique (DMAé) regarding support for the surface-based radar system Giraffe AMB.



DMAé is responsible for the operational maintenance of the French Ministry of Defence’s aeronautics equipment. The contract, which includes support, maintenance and spare parts, covers an initial two-year period from January 2019 to January 2021, with options to extend for up to five additional years, to 2026.



“Long-term support is a key part of Saab’s offer and we look forward to continuing our long-standing relationship with France. We are proud to support the French Armed Forces with our Giraffe AMB mobile command and control shelter, which features its own radar sensor” says Anders Carp, Head of Saab’s business area Surveillance.



Saab delivered the Giraffe AMB systems to France in 2006. Since then, France has used Saab’s Giraffe AMB radar and command and control shelter for a range of tasks, including military air surveillance. Saab will carry out the majority of the work in Gothenburg, Sweden, with some work taking place on site in France.





