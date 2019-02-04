Qatar Preparing to Receive Turkish UCAVs

(Source: Forecast International; issued Feb 04, 2019)

Turkish company “Baykar makina” completed the production of 6 TB2 armed drones for Qatar Armed Force(Reconnaissance and Surveillance Center) + 3 ground stations + simulator .. 55 Qatari personals completed their 4 months training to operate these drones pic.twitter.com/9T3yf5utIZ — Abdulmoiz (@abdulmoiz1990) February 2, 2019

The Qatari military’s order for Turkish unmanned combat aerial vehicles (UCAVs) is moving forward as the drones have completed production.On February 2, 2019, Turkish aerospace media outlet Kokpit.aero reported that six Bayraktar TB2s, as well as three ground control stations, have been produced for Qatar. The report included an image of a hand-over ceremony as well as an image of the equipment, still in Turkey. The hardware is to arrive to Qatar this year.According to the report, 55 Qatari military personnel have completed a training program on the operation of the UCAVs, which should pave the way for deliveries.At the DIMDEX 2018 exhibition in Doha, Turkish media revealed that Qatar had purchased the TB2 UCAV, produced by Baykar Makina. In addition to the drones and the control stations, Qatar will receive a UAV operation center. The agreement marked the first export order for the TB2. Earlier this year, Ukraine confirmed that it will also acquire the TB2, with a purchase of up to a dozen of the UCAVs.-ends-