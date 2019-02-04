Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Feb 04, 2019)

General Dynamics Bath Iron Works (BIW), Bath, Maine, was awarded a $126,171,106 cost-plus-award-fee contract for DDG 51 class integrated planning yard services. BIW will provide expert design, planning and material support services for both maintenance and modernization.



This contract includes options which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $719,178,832.



Work will be performed in Bath, Maine, and is expected to be completed by January 2024. Fiscal 2019 operations and maintenance (Navy); and fiscal 2019 other procurement (Navy) funding in the amount of $21,022,460 was obligated at time of award, and $4,549,434 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



This contract was not competitively procured, in accordance with 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1) - only one responsible source and no other supplies or services will satisfy agency requirements.



The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity (N00024-19-C-4452). (Awarded Jan. 30, 2019)



General Dynamics Bath Iron Works Awarded $719 Million for Planning Yard Services for DDG 51-class ships

(Source: General Dynamics; issued Feb 04, 2019)

BATH, Maine --- The U.S. Navy announced today that General Dynamics Bath Iron Works, a subsidiary of General Dynamics, was awarded a contract to continue providing planning yard services for DDG 51 Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyers.



The contract is valued at $126 million for the first year with four option years which, if exercised and fully funded by the Navy, would bring the total value of the contract to $719 million.



Planning yard services include design, material kitting, logistics, planning and execution. The majority of the Planning Yard services work will be performed in Maine.



Bath Iron Works also currently manages post-delivery maintenance and modernization activities for DDG 1000-class ships and LCS-class ships.



