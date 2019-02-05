Secretary of the Navy Names Independence-Variant Littoral Combat Ship After South Dakota's Capital

(Source: US Navy; issued Feb 05, 2019)

WASHINGTON --- Secretary of the Navy Richard V. Spencer announced that the next Independence-variant Littoral Combat Ship will be named USS Pierre (LCS 38). The future USS Pierre (LCS 38) is named in honor of the capital city of South Dakota and is the second ship to bear the name.



"I am proud to name a future Independence-variant LCS after the capital city of South Dakota," said Secretary of the Navy Richard V. Spencer. "The citizens of Pierre and the entire state of South Dakota have a great history of service in the Navy and Marine Corps team, and that legacy will live on in the future USS Pierre."



The future USS Pierre will be built by Austal USA in Mobile, Alabama. This ship will be 419 foot-long, with a beam length of 104 feet and capable of operating at speeds in excess of 40 knots.



The Navy has accepted delivery of 17 littoral combat ships (LCSs). Including the recent contract modifications, a total of 35 LCSs have been procured with 11 ships under construction (LCS 17, 19-26) and seven more ships in pre-construction stage (LCS 29 - 32, 34, 36, 38).



The LCS is a highly maneuverable, lethal and adaptable ship, designed to support focused mine countermeasures, anti-submarine warfare and surface warfare missions. LCS integrates new technology and capability to affordably support current and future mission capability from deep water to the littorals.



