Defence: Undersecretary of State Tofalo Meets with the Japanese Delegation

(Source: Italian Ministry of Defence; issued Jan 31, 2019)

Italian defense undersecretary Angelo Tofalo presents visiting Japanese Defense Commissioner Nobuaki Miyama with a model of the Aermacchi M-346 Master jet trainer, as replacing its jet trainers is one of Japan’s air force projects. (AT photo)

ROME --- Undersecretary of State for Defence Angelo Tofalo today received the top managers of the Japanese Acquisition, Technology & Logistic Agency - the counterpart of the Italian Secretariat General of Defence- at Palazzo Aeronautica.



Undersecretary of State for Defence Angelo Tofalo today received fence - at Palazzo Aeronautica.



The meeting had been requested by the Japanese delegation, as they intend to enhance the dialogue with the Defence industry sector and explore future collaborations. The meeting was also attended by Gen. Nicolò Falsaperna, Secretary General of Defence and National Armaments Director.



"Japan is an important partner for Italy", Undersecretary Tofalo underscored, confirming the willingness of the Defence Ministry "… to facilitate cooperation in the Defence sector between the two Governments, in order to get mutual advantages and allow exchanging experience and enhancing our know-how".



Commissioner Miyama expressed his appreciation for the sectors of excellence of the Italian Defence industry, that he has been able to get acquainted with during his visit.



Cyber was one of the subjects discussed during the meeting. " For the Defence, this is a strategic sector in constant evolution. - the Undersecretary said – It is therefore important that we continue to develop and share projects in order to avoid being left behind as compared to other nations".



Undersecretary Tofalo had already met a delegation from the Standing Committee for Security and representatives of the Japanese Government and Foreign Affairs Ministry in June last year, and he will soon meet with his Japanese counterpart to strengthen the dialogue and cooperation between the two countries.





(EDITOR’S NOTE: In a post on his personal website, Tofalo said the two countries agreed to strengthen bilateral cooperation, and facilitate cooperation projects between their respective defense industries. He also said that “important cooperations will be carried out between our navies.”)



-ends-

