Cobham Awarded £50M+ for NATO Electronic Warfare Pod Systems

(Source: Cobham; issued Feb 05, 2019)

Cobham has secured a £50M+ contract to supply Electronic Warfare (EW) training pods for NATO as part of the NATO Joint Electronic Warfare Core Staff (JEWCS) capability package.



Contracted to Leonardo, Cobham will deliver the full Air and NATO Anti-Ship Missile Defence Evaluation Facility (NASMDEF) systems. In the air environment, the highly effective Cobham pods will provide complex and realistic EW training through radar and communications jamming as well as threat simulation. The NASMDEF system is the first of its kind within NATO to provide next generation capability for anti-ship missile defence.



Both EW training systems are designed to meet the evolving threat environment in which NATO JEWCS operates, enabling NATO forces to remain operationally ready to react to current and emerging threats.



With a strong pedigree in delivering operational readiness training for over 30 years to military forces across the globe, Cobham has a proven record for supplying bespoke EW training pods which produce accurate, reliable and realistic training.



Paul Armstrong Senior VP and General Manager said: “We are delighted to have secured this contract which demonstrates Cobham’s extensive experience delivering EW training and supporting pod technology. We have been developing our latest pods to meet the increasingly sophisticated, ever changing and future threats faced in contested environments. Cobham is committed to working with Leonardo to provide NATO with the latest generation training and technology solutions to support effective operations with the electronic warfare environment.”





Cobham offers an innovative range of technologies and services to solve challenging problems in commercial, defence and security markets, from deep space to the depths of the ocean. We employ around 10,000 people primarily in the USA, UK, Europe and Australia, and have customers and partners in over 100 countries, with market leading positions in: wireless, audio, video and data communications, including satellite communications; defence electronics; air-to-air refuelling; aviation services; life support and mission equipment.



-ends-

