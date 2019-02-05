U.S. Navy Successfully Conducts AN/SPY-6(V) Air and Missile Defense Radar Ballistic Missile Test

Raytheon’s SPY-6 integrated air and missile defense radar installed at the U.S. Navy's Pacific Missile Range Facility in Kauai, Hawaii. (Raytheon photo)

KAUAI, Hawaii --- The U.S. Navy's AN/SPY-6(V)1 Air and Missile Defense Radar (AMDR) successfully tracked a ballistic missile target, Jan. 31.



The short-range ballistic missile target was launched from the Pacific Missile Range Facility. AN/SPY-6(V)1 AMDR searched for, detected, and maintained track on the target as predicted. The flight test, designated Vigilant Nemesis, is the final developmental test in a series of ballistic missile defense flight tests for the AN/SPY-6(V)1 AMDR.



"The radar performed exactly as predicted. This completes our rigorous developmental test program to support the on-time delivery of the Navy's newest Flight III destroyer." Capt. Seiko Okano, major program manager for Above Water Sensors, Program Executive Office Integrated Warfare Systems (PEO IWS).



Based on preliminary data, the test successfully met its primary objectives. Program officials will continue to evaluate system performance based upon telemetry and other data obtained during the test.



Integrated air and missile defense testing commenced in March of 2017 with the successful completion of the first live ballistic missile flight test mission for the AN/SPY-6(V)1 radar named Vigilant Hunter. Vigilant Nemesis was the capstone ballistic missile test for the AN/SPY-6(V)1 AMDR and the 15th live ballistic missile test for the radar's development phase.





PEO IWS is an affiliated PEO of the Naval Sea Systems Command that manages surface ship and submarine combat technologies and systems and coordinates Navy enterprise solutions across ship platforms.



Raytheon's SPY-6 Aces Most Complex Test Yet: Production, Progress Continues for U.S. Navy's Newest Radar

TEWKSBURY, Mass. --- Raytheon Company's AN/SPY-6(V)1 air and missile defense radar completed its latest test, exceeding all performance requirements. In the most stressing test to date, the radar searched for, detected, and maintained track on the target as predicted.



"Now in production, AN/SPY-6(V)1 continues to stack up test successes and milestones, proving the maturity of its design and its exceptional capabilities," said U.S. Navy Captain Seiko Okano, Major Program Manager for Above Water Sensors, Program Executive Office Integrated Warfare Systems. "The radar is on track to deliver game-changing integrated air and missile defense technology to the surface fleet through its ability to simultaneously address air and missile defense targets. This will provide an unprecedented level of comprehensive protection to naval forces and assets."



Since its inception in January 2014, the program has met 20 of 20 milestones, ahead of or on schedule. The radar has progressed well through the U.S. Navy's dedicated AN/SPY-6(V)1 testing program. Currently in production, the radar is on schedule for delivery to the Navy's first modernized DDG 51 Flight III, the future USS Jack H Lucas (DDG 125), in 2020.



Throughout testing at the Navy's Pacific Missile Range Facility, Kauai, Hawaii, AN/SPY-6(V)1 has consistently proved its multi-mission capability to extend the battlespace and safeguard the fleet from multiple, simultaneous threats. The radar has now demonstrated its performance against an array of singular and multiple targets of increasing complexity. This includes integrated air and missile defense targets, as well as targets of opportunity, satellites and aircraft.



AN/SPY-6(V)1 provides greater range, increased accuracy, greater resistance to environmental and man-made electronic clutter, higher reliability and sustainability than currently deployed radars. The radar's demonstrated sensitivity – significantly more than current radars in the Navy – provides greater coverage for early and accurate detection.





