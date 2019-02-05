L3 Awarded $120 Million Contract to Train Air Force B-2 Pilots, Maintainers and Weapons Loaders

(Source: L3 Technologies; issued Feb 05, 2019)

NEW YORK --- L3 Technologies announced today that it has been awarded a $120 million contract to continue training United States Air Force B-2 pilots, maintainers and weapons-loading personnel using its B-2 Aircrew Training System. L3 has been the Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) and provider of the B-2 Training System since 1984.



“We are honored to continue our legacy of providing the Air Force with world-class training and simulation in support of mission readiness,” said Christopher E. Kubasik, L3’s Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President. “We are intensely focused on delivering innovative technologies that align with the demand for pilots and crewmembers who are on the front lines of national security.”



As the OEM with two previous B-2 pilot training contracts, L3 has been the sole source for delivering B-2 Aircrew and Maintenance Training System modifications to fulfill pilot training requirements and to train and certify weapons-loading crewmembers. Training is conducted at the 509th Bomb Wing, Whiteman Air Force Base, in Missouri. In addition, the L3 Training Systems Support Center (TSSC) located at Whiteman Air Force Base provides on-site engineering support.



“L3 is dedicated to ensuring that all Air Force B-2 personnel receive the best training they can for their critical and unique missions,” added Lenny Genna, President of L3 Link Training & Simulation. “Over three-plus decades, we’ve continually enhanced our solution based on direct feedback from the operators. We value our strategic relationship with the Air Force and are committed to offering world-class training for years to come.”





With headquarters in New York City and approximately 31,000 employees worldwide, L3 develops advanced defense technologies and commercial solutions in pilot training, aviation security, night vision and EO/IR, weapons, maritime systems and space. The company reported 2018 sales of $10.2 billion.



