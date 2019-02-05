Aeronautics May Now Sell UAVs to Azerbaijan

(Source: Forecast International; issued Feb 05, 2019)

YEREVAN -- The Israeli government will allow Aeronautics Ltd to again export unmanned air vehicles (UAVs) to Azerbaijan. Aeronautics Ltd had been accused of using its Orbiter 1K attack drone in August 2017 to attack Armenian forces in Nagorno Karabakh.



Aeronautics Ltd was reportedly demonstrating this system for Azerbaijani officials.



Subsequently, the Israeli Ministry of Defense launched an investigation. Aeronautics denied these allegations. Now, the Israeli government is lifting its ban on Aeronautics exporting attack drones to Azerbaijan.



