Littoral Combat Ship 15 (Billings) Delivered to U.S. Navy

(Source: Lockheed Martin; issued Feb 06, 2019)

The future USS Billings is the eighth Freedom-variant LCS designed, built and delivered by the Lockheed-led industry team, and will be commissioned later this year. She will be homeported at Naval Station Mayport, Florida. (LM photo)

MARINETTE, Wis. --- Lockheed Martin and Fincantieri Marinette Marine (FMM) delivered another Littoral Combat Ship, the future USS Billings (LCS 15) to the U.S. Navy.



Billings is the eighth Freedom-variant LCS designed, built and delivered by the Lockheed Martin-led industry team and will be commissioned later this year. LCS 15 will be homeported at Naval Station Mayport, Florida, alongside USS Milwaukee (LCS 5), USS Detroit (LCS 7), USS Little Rock (LCS 9), USS Sioux City (LCS 11) and USS Wichita (LCS 13).



"We are proud to support the U.S. Navy surface fleet with delivery of another highly lethal and agile littoral combat ship," said Joe DePietro, vice president of Lockheed Martin's Small Combatants and Ship Systems. "The Lockheed Martin-led industry team has hit its production and efficiency stride, and we know LCS will fulfill critical missions around the world for many years to come."



Unique among combat ships, LCS is designed to complete close-to-shore missions and is a growing and relevant part of the Navy's fleet.



-- It is fast — capable of speeds in excess of 40 knots.

-- It is automated — with the most efficient staffing of any combat ship.

-- It is lethal — standard equipped with Rolling Airframe Missiles (RAM) and a Mark 110 gun, capable of firing 220 rounds per minute.

-- It is flexible — with 40 percent of the hull easily reconfigurable, integrating capabilities like the Longbow Hellfire Missiles, 30mm guns, and manned and unmanned vehicles targeted to meet today's and tomorrow's missions.



"Fincantieri Marinette Marine is focused on delivering capable and proven warships to the U.S. Navy," said Jan Allman, president and CEO of Fincantieri Marinette Marine. "This milestone is a testament to our hot serial production line, and the skilled test and trials collaboration across the entire LCS Freedom team."



Six ships are in various stages of production and test at FMM. The next ship in the class, the future USS Indianapolis (LCS 17) will complete trials and be delivered this year. In addition, the Lockheed Martin-led team will begin construction on the future USS Marinette (LCS 25) this spring.



The LCS is a highly maneuverable, lethal and adaptable ship, designed to support focused mine countermeasures, anti-submarine warfare and surface warfare missions. It is enabled with the COMBATSS-21 Combat Management System, built from the Aegis Common Source Library, which drives commonality among the fleet. The Freedom-variant LCS integrates new technology and capability to affordably support current and future mission capability from deep water to the littorals.





Headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, Lockheed Martin is a global security and aerospace company that employs approximately 105,000 people worldwide and is principally engaged in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration and sustainment of advanced technology systems, products and services.



Fincantieri Marine Group is the American subsidiary of Fincantieri, and operates three Great Lakes Shipyards: Fincantieri Marinette Marine, Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding, and Fincantieri ACE Marine. Fincantieri Marine Group's more than 2,100 steelworkers, craftsman, engineers and technicians in the United States specialize in the design, construction and maintenance of merchant ships and government vessels, including for the United States Navy and Coast Guard.



Gibbs & Cox, the nation's leading independent maritime solutions firm specializing in naval architecture, marine engineering and design, is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia. The company, founded in 1929, has provided designs for nearly 80 percent of the current U.S. Navy surface combatant fleet; approaching 7,000 naval and commercial ships have been built to Gibbs & Cox designs.



LCS Program: “Billings” Delivered

(Source: Fincantieri; issued Feb 06, 2019)

TRIESTE --- Within the Littoral Combat Ship Program (LCS), the consortium consisting of Fincantieri, through its subsidiary Fincantieri Marinette Marine (FMM), and Lockheed Martin Corporation, has delivered “Billings” (LCS 15) to the US Navy at FMM’s shipyard in Marinette, Wisconsin.



The Fincantieri and Lockheed Martin team is currently in full-rate production and has delivered eight ships to the U.S. Navy to date. There are currently six ships in various stages of construction at Fincantieri Marinette Marine, with two more in long-lead production.



The construction contract for the LCS Program Freedom-variant was awarded to FMM in 2010, within the partnership by Lockheed Martin, global leader in the defense sector.



It is one of the US Navy’s main shipbuilding programs and relates to a new generation of mid-sized multirole vessels, designed for surveillance activities and coastal defense for deep water operations as well as capabilities for addressing asymmetrical threats such as mines, silent diesel submarines and fast surface ships.



