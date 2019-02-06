Russian UGV Not Meeting Performance Goals

(Source: Forecast International; issued Feb 06, 2019)

MOSCOW --- The Russian Army is experimenting with a robotic tank. The Uran-9, which has entered service, is armed with anti-armor missiles, a 7.62 mm machine gun, and a 30 mm automatic cannon.



The Uran-9 unmanned ground vehicle (UGV) is designed for fire support and reconnaissance missions over a 2-mile range. Unfortunately, reports from Syria on the Uran-9's performance are disappointing. The actual range of the UGV is just 300 to 500 meters.



Furthermore, operators repeatedly lost contact with these vehicles, especially in built-up areas. The main cannon also experienced firing failures.



One observer believes this technology will not be ready for combat operations for another 10 to 15 years.



-ends-

