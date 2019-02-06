Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Feb 06, 2019)

-- BAE Systems Norfolk Ship Repair, Norfolk, Virginia, was awarded an $114,563,249 firm-fixed-price contract for the execution of USS Bulkeley (DDG 84) fiscal 2019 depot maintenance period Chief of Naval Operations availability.

This availability will include a combination of maintenance, modernization, and repair of USS Bulkeley.

This is a "long-term" availability and was competed on a coast-wide (East coast) basis without limiting the place of performance to the vessel's homeport.

BAE will provide the facilities and human resources capable of completing, coordinating, and integrating multiple areas of ship maintenance, repair, and modernization.

This contract includes options which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $136,226,668.

Work will be performed in Norfolk, Virginia, and is expected to be completed by June 2020.

Fiscal 2019 operations and maintenance (Navy); and fiscal 2019 other procurement (Navy) funding in the amount of $114,563,249 will be obligated at time of award, $85,275,770 of which will expire at the end of the fiscal year.

This contract was competitively procured using full and open competition via the Federal Business Opportunities website, with three offers received in response to Solicitation No. N00024-18-R-4448.

The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity (N00024-19-C-4448). (Awarded Feb. 1, 2019)





-- Marine Hydraulics International Inc. (MHI), Norfolk, Virginia, was awarded a $103,384,447 firm-fixed-price contract for the execution of USS Gunston Hall (LSD 44) fiscal 2019 Chief of Naval Operations-scheduled dry-docking selected restricted availability.

This availability will include a combination of maintenance, modernization and repair of USS Gunston Hall.

This is a "long-term" availability and was competed on a coast-wide (East Coast) basis without limiting the place of performance to the vessel's homeport.

MHI will provide the facilities and human resources capable of completing, coordinating and integrating multiple areas of ship maintenance, repair and modernization.

This contract includes options which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $149,237,975.

Work will be performed in Norfolk, Virginia, and is expected to be completed by April 2020.

Fiscal 2019 operations and maintenance (Navy) funding; and fiscal 2019 other procurement (Navy) funding in the amount of $103,384,447 will be obligated at time of award, and $103,159,625 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.

This contract was competitively procured using full and open competition via the Federal Business Opportunities website, with three offers received in response to solicitation N00024-18-R-4448.

The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity (N00024-19-C-4450). (Awarded Feb. 1, 2019)





-- General Dynamics NASSCO-Norfolk, Norfolk, Virginia, was awarded a $67,179,025 firm-fixed-price contract for the execution of USS Arleigh Burke (DDG 51) fiscal 2019 dry-docking selected restricted availability Chief of Naval Operations availability.

This availability will include a combination of maintenance, modernization, and repair of USS Arleigh Burke.

This is a "long-term" availability and was competed on a coast-wide (East Coast) basis without limiting the place of performance to the vessel's homeport.

NASSCO will provide the facilities and human resources capable of completing, coordinating, and integrating multiple areas of ship maintenance, repair, and modernization.

This contract includes options which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $74,718,063.

Fiscal 2019 operations and maintenance (Navy) funding in the amount of $67,179,025 will be obligated at time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.

Work will be performed in Norfolk, Virginia, and is expected to be complete by November 2019.

This contract was competitively procured using full and open competition via the Federal Business Opportunities website, with three offers received in response to solicitation No. N00024-18-R-4448.

The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity (N00024-19-C-4449). (Awarded Feb. 1, 2019)



