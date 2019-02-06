Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Feb 06, 2019)

BAE Systems Information and Electronic Systems Integration Inc., Hudson, New Hampshire, is awarded $225,034,247 for firm-fixed-price delivery order N0001919F2701 against a previously awarded indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N00019-17-D-5517) to procure 9,999 additional Lot 7, full-rate production units of the Advanced Precision Kill Weapon System (APKWS) II.



The procurement of the additional APKWS II weapons will upgrade the current 2.75-inch rocket system to a semi-active laser guided precision weapon in support of the Army, Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force and the governments of Nigeria and the Netherlands.



Work will be performed in Hudson, New Hampshire (70 percent); and Austin, Texas (30 percent), and is expected to be completed in September 2020.



Fiscal 2019 procurement of ammunition (Army, Navy and Marine Corps and Air Force); and Foreign Military Sales funds in the amount of $225,034,247 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.



-ends-

