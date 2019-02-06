India – Boeing 777 Large Aircraft Infrared Countermeasures Self-Protection Suite

(Source: Defense Security Cooperation Agency; issued Feb 06, 2019)

WASHINGTON --- The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to India of two (2) 777 Large Aircraft Infrared Countermeasures (LAIRCM) Self-Protection Suites (SPS) for an estimated cost of $190 million. The Defense Security Cooperation Agency delivered the required certification notifying Congress of this possible sale today.



The Government of India has requested to buy two (2) Self-Protection Suites (SPS) consisting of AN/AAQ 24(V)N Large Aircraft Infrared Countermeasures (LAIRCM), ALQ-211(V)8 Advanced Integrated Defensive Electronic Warfare Suite (AIDEWS), and AN/ALE-47 Counter-Measures Dispensing System (CMDS) to protect two (2) Boeing-777 Head-of-State aircraft.



This potential sale would include: twelve (12) Guardian Laser Transmitter Assemblies AN/AAQ-24 (V)N (6 installed and 6 spares); eight (8) LAIRCM System Processor Replacements (LSPR) AN/AAQ-24 (V)N (2 installed and 6 spares); twenty-three (23) Missile Warning Sensors (MWS) for AN/AAQ-24 (V)N (12 installed and 11 spares); five (5) AN/ALE-47 Counter-Measures Dispensing System (CMDS) (2 installed and 3 spares).



Also included in this sale are Advanced Integrated Defensive Electronic Warfare Suites (AIDEWS), LAIRCM CIURs, SCAs, HCCs, and UDM cards, initial spares, consumables, repair and return support, support equipment, Self-Protection Suite (SPS) engineering design, integration, hardware integration, flight test and certification, selective availability anti-spoofing modules (SAASM), warranties, publications and technical documentation, training and training equipment, field service representatives; U.S. Government and contractor engineering, technical and logistics support services, and other related elements of logistical and program support.



The total estimated cost is $190 million.



This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security of the United States by helping to strengthen the U.S.-Indian strategic relationship and to improve the security of a major defensive partner which continues to be an important force for political stability, peace, and economic progress in the Indo-Pacific and South Asia region.



The proposed sale will improve India's capability to deter regional threats. The SPS will facilitate a more robust capability into areas of increased missile threats. India will have no problem absorbing and using the SPS system.



The proposed sale of this equipment and support will not alter the basic military balance in the region.



The prime contractor will be Boeing Company, Oklahoma City, OK. The purchaser typically requests offsets. Any offset agreement will be defined in negotiations between the purchaser and the contractor.



Implementation of this proposed sale will require the assignment of one additional U.S. contractor representative to New Delhi, India.



There will be no adverse impact on U.S. defense readiness as a result of this proposed sale.



This notice of a potential sale is required by law and does not mean the sale has been concluded.



