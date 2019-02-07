Triumph Group Completes Transfer of Global 7500 Wing Program to Bombardier

(Source: Triumph Group Inc.; issued Feb 07, 2019)

BERWYN, Pa.--- Triumph Group, Inc. announced today that it has completed the transfer of the Global 7500 wing manufacturing operations and assets to Bombardier, as previously announced.



Bombardier will operate the program’s wing production line in a building at Triumph’s Red Oak, Texas site. Triumph will continue its operations that support other structures programs in a separate building at the Red Oak site.





Triumph Group, Inc., headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs and overhauls a broad portfolio of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. The company serves the global aviation industry, including original equipment manufacturers and the full spectrum of military and commercial aircraft operators.



