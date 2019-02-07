Iskander-M Crews Carry Out Electronic Launches at Night, Southern Military District

(Source: Russian Ministry of Defence; issued Feb 07, 2019)

Crews of a missile formation stationed in Kuban, Southern Military District, held a tactical exercise at night conditions.



Servicemen of the Iskander missile battalions made a blackout march to the training ground. As the troops arrived in the assigned area, they fulfilled the standards for the deploying the systems, definition of data for missile firing, and made electronic launches of missiles at specified targets.



They also trained to organise security and defence of the complexes at launch positions, and practised to repel an attack of mock saboteurs who tried to prevent missile launches.



Such exercises are aimed at improving the professional skills of soldiers when performing tasks at night.



-ends-

