First Cockpit Assembly of Falcon 2000 to Be Delivered by DRAL to Dassault Aviation

(Source: Dassault Aviation; issued Feb 07, 2019)

This Falcon 2000 cockpit assembly is the first to be built at the DRAL facility at MIHAN, Nagpur, and will be displayed on Dassault Aviation’s booth during the Aero India Air show in Bangalore from February 20th to 24th. (DRAL photo)

NAGPUR, India --- The first cockpit front section of Falcon 2000 series produced by Dassault Reliance Aerospace Limited (DRAL) in its manufacturing facility at MIHAN, Nagpur, is ready to be handed-over to Dassault Aviation. Matching with the highest quality standards, this first front section is to be delivered to Dassault Aviation’s Falcon final assembly line in France.



This is a new step in Dassault Aviation’s setting-up in India, comforting its decision to invest in India for the future and in its commitment to the “Make in India” initiative. It demonstrates the company’s determination to establish in India state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities with cutting edge technologies as well as best-in-class international aeronautical standards in terms of efficiency in production and competitiveness.



Further to the creation of the joint venture Dassault Reliance Aerospace Limited in February 2017 and the laying of the foundation stone of its manufacturing facility at MIHAN in Nagpur end of October 2017, this visible achievement illustrates Dassault Aviation’s determination to build up an Indian aerospace manufacturing eco-system, matching the highest standards in this field and positioning India as an international reference in the global aerospace market.



The coaching and training of skilled Indian teams have made the manufacturing of this Falcon master piece exemplary and Dassault Aviation’s dedication to the “Skill India” initiative an accomplishment to be pursued.



This first massive Falcon 2000 cockpit comes out of the DRAL facility at MIHAN, Nagpur and will be displayed on Dassault Aviation’s booth during the Aero India Air show in Bangalore from February 20th to 24th.



In parallel, larger infrastructures are being developed and will soon be completed allowing the ramp-up of DRAL capabilities toward the taking-off of an entire Falcon 2000 fully manufactured and assembled in India.



“This cockpit delivered to Dassault Aviation from our Nagpur facility brightly illustrates the ambitions we have with and for India. We are totally committed to produce in India, to develop a self-reliant Indian aerospace industrial ecosystem and to demonstrate competitiveness, quality and safety highest standards. I am determined to make a success of our total involvement in what will be a long-term industrial establishment in India and which will contribute to turn the “Make in India” and “Skill India” initiatives into proven and fruitful benefits for the people of India,” declared Eric Trappier, Dassault Aviation’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.





With over 10,000 military and civil aircraft delivered in more than 90 countries over the last century, Dassault Aviation has built up expertise recognized worldwide in the design, development, sale and support of all types of aircraft, ranging from the Rafale fighter, to the high-end Falcon family of business jets and military drones. In 2017, Dassault Aviation reported revenues of €4.8 billion. The company has 11,400 employees.



