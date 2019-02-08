Input to A New Long-Term Plan

(Source: Norway Ministry of Defense; issued Feb 08, 2019)

(Unofficial translation by Defense-Aerospace.com)

The Norwegian Defense Research Institute (FFI) has today submitted its input to the new long-term plan for the Armed Forces.



“The security policy development makes it necessary to further strengthen the Armed Forces. The input from the FFI will help us get the best possible picture of the directions and opportunities we have for the further development of the Armed Forces,” says Defense Minister Frank Bakke-Jensen.



FFI was asked last year to consider different conceptual directions for the further development of the Armed Forces. FFI was asked to assess which overall options different choices can make. The purpose of the work is not to present concrete structural alternatives, but to highlight the Government's opportunities for further development of the Armed Forces. FFI's assessments will be an important research-based input for the further work on a new long-term plan.



“It is important to have a good public debate on the development of the defense sector. We therefore asked the FFI to prepare a final report that could be made public,” says the Minister of Defense.



The FFI points out that the Government's first priority should be to reinforce the defense based on the continuation and strengthening of the current long-term plan.



The report also outlines four possible directions for further development of the defense:

-- Strengthen cooperation with Allies

-- Strengthen the national capability of crisis management even further

-- Strengthen military denial

-- Strengthen military control capability



The new long-term plan for the Armed Forces is scheduled to be presented to the Storting in the spring of 2020.



“The goal is to get an even better defense. In order to achieve this, we consult with the research communities, specialist military expertise and other expertise. The Chief of Defense is my closest specialist military advisor and has a central role in the work on the long-term plan. He will get a concrete assignment in the spring. We are now working on the mandate for this assignment,” says Defense Minister Frank Bakke-Jensen.



-ends-

