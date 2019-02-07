Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Feb 07, 2019)

-- Oshkosh Defense LLC, Oshkosh, Wisconsin, was awarded a $107,390,788 fixed-price-incentive contract for recapitalized Heavy Expanded Mobility Tactical Trucks, Palletized Load System (PLS) trucks, and new PLS trailers.

One bid was solicited with one bid received.

Work will be performed in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, with an estimated completion date of Oct. 31, 2020.

Fiscal 2017 and 2019 other procurement Army funds in the amount of $107,390,788 were obligated at the time of the award.

U.S. Army Contracting Command, Warren, Michigan, is the contracting activity (W56HZV-19-F-0193).





-- Oshkosh Defense LLC, Oshkosh, Wisconsin, was awarded a $55,093,787 fixed-price-incentive contract for recapitalized Heavy Expanded Mobility Tactical Trucks, Palletized Load System (PLS) trucks, and new PLS trailers.

One bid was solicited via the internet with one bid received.

Work will be performed in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, with an estimated completion date of Nov. 30, 2020.

Fiscal 2017, 2018 and 2019 other procurement Army funds in the amount of $55,093,787 were obligated at the time of the award.

U.S. Army Contracting Command, Warren, Michigan, is the contracting activity (W56HZV-19-F-0192).





-- Oshkosh Defense LLC, Oshkosh, Wisconsin, was awarded a $40,946,478 fixed-price-incentive contract for recapitalized Heavy Expanded Mobility Tactical Trucks.

One bid was solicited with one bid received.

Work will be performed in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, with an estimated completion date of July 31, 2020.

Fiscal 2019 other procurement Army funds in the amount of $40,946,478 were obligated at the time of the award.

U.S. Army Contracting Command, Warren, Michigan, is the contracting activity (W56HZV-19-F-0194).





-- Oshkosh Defense LLC, Oshkosh, Wisconsin, was awarded a $29,319,096 fixed-price-incentive contract for recapitalized Heavy Expanded Mobility Tactical Trucks.

One bid was solicited with one bid received.

Work will be performed in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, with an estimated completion date of Oct. 31, 2020.

Fiscal 2017 other procurement Army funds in the amount of $29,319,096 were obligated at the time of the award.

U.S. Army Contracting Command, Warren, Michigan, is the contracting activity (W56HZV-19-F-0195).



-ends-

