Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Feb 07, 2019)

The Raytheon Co., Fort Wayne, Indiana, was awarded a $406,280,000 hybrid (cost, cost-plus-fixed-fee, firm-fixed-price and fixed-price-incentive) contract for AN/ARC-231 Multiple-Mode Aviation Radio Suite, hardware components, repair services, technical, engineering and logistical support services.



One bid was solicited with one bid received.



Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Dec. 31, 2023.



U.S. Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, is the contracting activity (W56JSR-19-D-0014).



