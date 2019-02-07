Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Feb 07, 2019)

Lockheed Martin Corp., Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co., Fort Worth, Texas, is awarded $18,265,659 for modification P00045 to a previously awarded cost-plus-incentive-fee contract (N00019-16-C-0004).



This modification provides for the maintenance and operation of the Australia, Canada, United Kingdom Reprogramming Laboratory (ACURL).



This effort includes support for all ACURL systems to include consumables for the F-35 aircraft in support of the governments of Australia, Canada and the U.K.



Work will be performed in Valparaiso, Florida, and is expected to be completed in February 2020.



Non-Department of Defense participant funds in the amount of $18,265,659 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.



-ends-

