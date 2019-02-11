Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Feb 11, 2019)

Lockheed Martin Corp., Rotary and Mission Systems, Moorestown, New Jersey, is awarded a $211,996,197 cost-plus-incentive-fee, cost-plus-fixed-fee modification to previously-awarded contract N00024-18-C-5105 for incorporation of remaining Baseline J7 scope for new-construction DDG Aegis Weapon System J7 Baseline development and integration in support of the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF).



This modification will provide for continued JMSDF Aegis Combat System J7 Baseline development and integration.



These efforts include full operational capability at the development test sites, execution of J7 Baseline development and integration activities, integration of Japanese domestic ship systems, in-country integrated test team support and provision of technical manuals, logistics and staging activities.



Work will be performed in Moorestown, New Jersey (73 percent); Yokohama, Japan (11 percent); Mount Laurel, New Jersey (6 percent); Kawasaki, Japan (3 percent); Nasu, Japan (3 percent); Nagoya, Japan (2 percent); Tokyo, Japan (1 percent); and Washington, District of Columbia (1 percent), and is expected to be completed by October 2021.



Foreign Military Sales funding in the amount of $211,996,197 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity.



-ends-

