Leidos to Lead on Integration of Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance

(Source: Australian Department of Defence; issued Feb 12, 2019)

Minister for Defence, the Hon Christopher Pyne MP, and Minister for Defence Industry, the Hon Steven Ciobo MP, today announced Leidos Australia Pty Ltd as the Prime System Integrator to deliver the first tranche of Joint Project 2096 Phase 1.



Defence has approved $500 million for the acquisition and sustainment of the first tranche of Joint Project 2096, which will ensure the integration of selected intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) data and applications.



Minister Pyne said the project was important to enhance the security of Australians at home and abroad.



“This project will allow intelligence analysts to rapidly search and discover collected data to improve intelligence and decision support to Australian Defence Force (ADF) and whole of Government decision makers,” Minister Pyne said.



“The project will help deliver on the Government’s commitment to improve the situational awareness, mission planning and warfighting capabilities of the ADF as outlined in the 2016 Defence White Paper.”



This first tranche will integrate selected ISR data and applications, provide an ISR search and discovery capability, deliver an ISR development and support centre, and sustain the ISR integration capability throughout its life.



Minister Ciobo said the project supported the Government's defence industry engagement strategy by providing Australian industry with opportunities in development and integration services, data analytics, ICT support, and the provision of supporting infrastructure, and addition of 65 new jobs for the ISR Development and Support Centre.



“Leidos has a proven track record of delivering integrated data solutions, and will ensure around $450 million is spent in Australia,” Minister Ciobo said.



-ends-

