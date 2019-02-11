Russia Wraps Up State Trials of Advanced Shipborne Air Defense Missile System

(Source: TASS; published Feb 11, 2019)

The Poliment-Redut missile systems are mounted on Project 22350 frigates, the first of which, the Admiral Gorshkov, joined the Russian Navy in July 2018. (RUS MoD photo)

MOSCOW --- The trials of the advanced Poliment-Redut shipborne air defense missile system have been completed, Russian Navy Commander-in-Chief Vladimir Korolyov was quoted by the Defense Ministry’s daily Krasnaya Zvezda as saying on Monday.



"The state trials of the Poliment-Redut surface-to-air missile system have been concluded," he said.



A source in the Russian defense industry earlier told TASS that the new system would be accepted for service in the first half of 2019.



The Poliment-Redut comprises the new Poliment phased array radar and the Redut vertical launching system. According to open sources, the new shipborne air defense system can fire 9M96MD missiles with a range capability of 150 km.



Such systems are mounted on Project 22350 frigates, the first of which, the Admiral Gorshkov, joined the Russian Navy in July 2018. The second warship of this Project, the Admiral Kasatonov, is expected to enter service with the Russian Navy until the end of 2019.



