Delay in Building Ships, Cost Escalation Affecting Navy’s Upgradation Plans

(Source: Indian Ministry of Defence; issued Feb 11, 2019)

There have been occasion where Warship Construction Projects of Indian Navy have had time and / or cost overruns due to design finalization, delay in receipt of critical equipment / technology, infrastructural constraints of the shipyard and delay in development of indigenized equipment / weapon.



Modernization of Defence Public Sector Undertakings (DPSUs) in terms of infrastructure to enhance productivity from time to time on required basis is also undertaken by the Ministry.



Indigenisation of equipment / systems, sub-systems, components fitted onboard ships and submarines, Indian Naval Indigenisation Pan-2015-30, are some of the steps taken to indigenize manufacturing of Defence equipment.



This information was given by Raksha Rajya Mantri Dr. Subhash Bhamre in a written reply to Shri Majeed Memon in Rajya Sabha today.



