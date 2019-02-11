U.S. Destroyers Sail In Disputed South China Sea Amid Trade Tensions (excerpt)

(Source: Reuters; published Feb 11, 2019)

A photograph of two US Navy destroyers, USS Spruance and USS Prebles, circulated by the Chinese Ministry of Defence as it called on the US to stop “provocative actions” by sending its ships into international waters of the South China Sea. (PLA photo)

WASHINGTON --- Two U.S. warships sailed near islands claimed by China in the South China Sea on Monday, a U.S. official told Reuters, a move likely to anger Beijing at a time of tense relations between the world’s two biggest economies.Beijing and Washington are locked in a trade war and the two sides are trying to hammer out a deal ahead of a March 1 deadline when U.S. tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese imports are scheduled to increase to 25 percent from 10 percent.Escalating tensions between the United States and China have cost both countries billions of dollars and roiled global financial markets.The official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the two guided-missile destroyers traveled within 12 nautical miles of Mischief Reef in the disputed Spratly Islands.The operation was the latest attempt to counter what Washington sees as Beijing’s efforts to limit freedom of navigation in the strategic waters, where Chinese, Japanese and some Southeast Asian navies operate. (end of excerpt)-ends-