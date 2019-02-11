The U.S. Army's New Up-Gunned Stryker Armored Vehicles Have Been Hacked (excerpt)

(Source: The Drive.com; posted Feb 11, 2019)

By Joseph Trevithick

The Pentagon’s chief weapons tester has revealed that the US Army’s Stryker Dragoon combat vehicles deployed in Europe have been hacked by unspecified “adversaries” who were able to disrupt certain systems “on at least one occasion.” (US Army photo)

A Pentagon report says 'adversaries' launched successful cyber attacks against systems on the new 30mm cannon-armed vehicles.It’s been more than a year since the first up-gunned Stryker Dragoon armored vehicles arrived in Europe, giving elements of the U.S. Army’s forward-deployed 2nd Cavalry Regiment a much-needed boost in firepower against potential threats.Since then, unfortunately, unspecified “adversaries” – a term the U.S. military has used in the past to describe the Russians, but that could also mean surrogate opponents during an exercise – have also been able to disrupt certain systems on the vehicles with a cyber attack on at least one occasion.The Pentagon’s Office of the Director of Test and Evaluation, or DOT&E, revealed the existence of the Stryker Dragoon’s cyber vulnerabilities in its most recent annual report on the status of the vehicle’s ongoing development during the 2018 Fiscal Year.The initial batch of these vehicles, also known as the XM1296 or the Infantry Carrier Vehicle-Dragoon (ICV-D), touched down in Germany in December 2017. The Army had begun developing the new variant, which features a new turret with a 30mm automatic cannon, directly in response to a request from the 2nd Cavalry Regiment in 2015.“Adversaries demonstrated the ability to degrade select capabilities of the ICV-D when operating in a contested cyber environment,” DOT&E’s report, which the office released in January 2019, said. “In most cases, the exploited vulnerabilities pre-date the integration of the lethality upgrades.”The report does not say where the cyber attack or attacks occurred or what specific systems they impacted. It seems most likely that the attacks had an effect on the vehicle’s data-sharing, navigation, or digital communications capabilities. Disrupting any of these systems, or adding false or confusing information into the networks, can hamper or slow U.S. operations or create added risks for American forces. (end of excerpt)-ends-