Thales to Highlight Commitment to ‘Make In India’ and Defence Modernisation at Aero India 2019

(Source: Thales; issued Feb 12, 2019)

Thales is all set to participate in the upcoming 12th edition of Aero India - India’s premier Aerospace and Aviation exhibition - from 20-24 February 2019 in Bengaluru. With a focus on “Make in India”, Thales will reaffirm its commitment towards the development and modernisation of the Indian Armed Forces.



Through a series of demonstrations, Thales will showcase cutting-edge capabilities across civil and defence aerospace at its booth AB2.21.



Thales ‘Makes in India’: As a major player in the Indian defence and aerospace sector, Thales has been continuously supporting the Indian armed forces and the government’s flagship ‘Make in India’ programme.



Thales has a rich experience in liaising with numerous local players who are part of its global supply chain. It takes pride in onboarding Indian solutions in several worldwide product lines and creating employment opportunities for hundreds of people. The solutions being developed through several Indian companies – joint venture partners, global supply chain partners – will be under the spotlight at Thales’ stand at Aero India this year.



Digital experience at the booth: Thales’ strong innovation capabilities prepare its customers to achieve their big ambitions and master every decisive moment. The company has been on the cutting edge of connectivity and a driving force in the digitalisation of the defence, aerospace and space markets. At Aero India, the Thales stand will highlight all these efforts and provide an insight into its extraordinary high-technology solutions across airborne solutions, air defence, radars, optronics, radio communications, among others through special digital experiences.



Some of the main highlights at Aero India this year would be Thales’ optronic pod - TALIOS; latest generation mini-UAS - Spy’Ranger; high-velocity missile - STARStreak; tracking and illumination radar - STIR; airborne rockets and a range of products from Radio Communications among others.



“Aero India is a prestigious event providing us with an opportunity to showcase how our word-class technology and solutions help our customers achieve their big ambitions. This year, we would also take a step further and present our efforts supporting the “Make in India” initiative of the Indian government. We would have solutions being manufactured in the country through our local partners – global supply chain partners and joint ventures, among others. In addition, we will also be highlighting our hiring plans, and skilling and upskilling endeavours through our presence at the Aero Skills Pavillion this year,” said Emmanuel de Roquefeuil, VP and Country Director, Thales in India.



The people we all rely on to make the world go round – they rely on Thales. Our customers come to us with big ambitions: to make life better, to keep us safer. Combining a unique diversity of expertise, talents and cultures, our architects design and deliver extraordinary high-technology solutions. Solutions that make tomorrow possible, today. From the bottom of the oceans to the depth of space and cyberspace, we help our customers think smarter and act faster - mastering ever greater complexity and every decisive moment along the way. With 65,000 employees in 56 countries, Thales reported sales of €15.8 billion in 2017.





Present in India since 1953, Thales is headquartered in New Delhi and has other operational offices and sites spread across Gurgaon, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai and Mumbai, among others. Over 600 employees are working with Thales and its joint ventures in India. Since the beginning, Thales has been playing an essential role in India’s growth story by sharing its technologies and expertise in Defence, Transport, Aerospace and Security markets.



