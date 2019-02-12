General of the Army Sergei Shoigu Instructs to Keep up the Pace of Improving Combat Readiness of the Russian Armed Forces

(Source: Russian Ministry of Defence; issued Feb 12, 2019)

Today, the Military Academy of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces hosts a mobilisation assembly of the leadership of the Russian Armed Forces. Today when addressing a mobilization assembly of the leadership of the RF Armed Forces, the head of the military department said that "any, even the slightest slowdown in the development of military personnel will immediately adversely affect the combat capability of our Armed Forces." "Therefore, we should not slow down the pace of increasing the combat readiness of the armed forces," he added.



According to the minister, taking into account these approaches we have developed a program, which includes a wide range of both theoretical and practical issues.



“At all times,” Sergei Shoigu said, “the level of professional training of commanders and staffs was one of the defining indicators of the army’s combat capability. The results of the activities of the Armed Forces in 2018 and the results of fulfilling the tasks in fighting against international terrorism in the Syrian Arab Republic demonstrate that the leadership of the armed forces is highly professional. ”



According to the head of the military department, “most of the officers present in this hall are experienced in command in daily activities and in a combat situation.”



During th session we plan to discuss modern and prospective forms of warfare, the challenging issues in construction and development of the Armed Forces. An important place will be given to the improvement of the methods of command and control bodies, organization of their interaction with the bodies of state administration in solving defence tasks.



The attendees of the assembly will be presented with a comparative analysis of the existing types of weapons, military and special equipment of the Russian Armed Forces and foreign countries, and the directions for the further development of domestic arms systems.



Russian Defence Minister General of the Army Sergei Shoigu Opens a Mobilization Assembly of Leadership of the Russian Armed Forces

(Source: Russian Ministry of Defence; issued Feb 12, 2019)

The spectrum of military conflicts in the world is expanding, the nature of hostilities is changing radically, this raises the requirements for the commanders of the Russian army. This was announced by General of the Army Sergei Shoigu as he opened a mobilisation assembly of leadership of the Russian Armed Forces.



Every year requirements to commanders and heads of command and control bodies increase in particular to the level of their professional skills. This is caused by a number of factors. First, the spectrum of military conflicts to which the Armed Forces should be prepared, is expanding,” Sergei Shoigu said.



In particular, the minister noted, that “we see that the confrontation in Syria which is a completely different type of armed struggle, fundamentally different from the classical warfare in which the regular armies were the adversary”.



“Secondly,” he continued, “about 2,500 new and modernized models of weapons and military equipment enter the service with the troops annually. The organizational structure of the formations and military units is being improved.”



Thirdly, according to the head of the military department, high-precision weapons, intelligence systems and electronic warfare have an increasing influence on the development of operational art. Command and control processes are being automatized. There is an integration of intelligence information and information management systems.



“Under the influence of these factors, the nature of hostilities is fundamentally changing, new elements are emerging in work of commanders-in-chiefs, commanders and command and control staffs,” Sergei Shoigu said.



He stressed that in these conditions not only extensive and diverse knowledge, but also the ability to see and implement everything new and advanced, skillfully use combat experience, and understand the prospects for development of the Armed Forces are required from the leaders of all branches of the military administration.



"In this regard, the task of improving the training of the leadership of the Armed Forces is particularly urgent," the Russian Minister of Defence stated.



