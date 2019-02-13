Saab Signs Framework Agreement and Receives Training System Order from Norwegian Armed Forces

(Source: Saab; issued Feb 13, 2019)

Saab has signed a framework agreement regarding a live fire training system for the Norwegian Armed Forces. The agreement, which is valid for 4 years, is the result of competitive procurement and covers all branches of Norwegian defence.



The first order from Norway’s procurement organisation, the Norwegian Defence Materiel Agency (FMA), was signed in January 2019 and deliveries will take place in October 2019.



“Saab has a solid relationship with the Norwegian Armed Forces stretching back to the ’60s, and during the year’s targetry equipment has been supplied to multiple firing ranges. This new contract covers trainings sites across Norway, from the south all the way to the Barents Sea. Norway is receiving a cost-effective, flexible, and user-friendly training system,” says Åsa Thegström, head of business unit Training & Simulation within Saab’s business area Dynamics.



The contract includes targetry equipment such as fixed and portable target lifters, moving infantry and armoured vehicle targets, control systems, and LOMAH (Location of Miss and Hit) sensors, which accurately record and display hits and misses. The system is flexible and can be easily configured to each user and their specific requirements. Training is also included for users and personnel from the customer’s technical workshops.



“Saab won this contract in open competition with several international companies. The market responded very well to our ITT (Invitation To Tender), and we were able to evaluate the various proposals alongside one another, which assures us that we have signed a favourable contract. The framework agreement with Saab presents future opportunities to further upgrade several firing ranges. The Norwegian Defence Materiel Agency is very pleased with this contract, and looks forward to working with Saab,” says Espen Hansen Aspås, Head of Section, Norwegian Defence Materiel Agency, Land Systems.





