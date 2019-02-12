Saab to Deliver Carl-Gustaf M4 to the U.S. Army

(Source: Saab; issued Feb 12, 2019)

Saab and the U.S. Army have signed a multi-year framework agreement for delivery of the Carl-Gustaf M4 weapon system (designated M3E1 in the US). The first delivery order amounts to USD 19 million (Approximately 170 MSEK) with deliveries expected in 2019.



The recently signed framework contract has a duration of 3 years and gives the U.S. Army the opportunity to place orders for Carl-Gustaf M4 systems for a total value of approximately 380 MSEK. The Carl-Gustaf 84-mm recoilless rifle is a combat-proven system capable of operating in demanding environments that provides soldiers with clear overmatch capability needed to dominate in the battlespace.



The system has been regularly modernized and enhanced to meet users’ changing needs. The latest version, the Carl-Gustaf M4 (designated M3E1 in the U.S.), reduces the launcher weight from 10 kg to less than 7 kg, among several other significant improvements.



“This agreement is the result of many years of great cooperation between Saab and the US Government. The order clearly demonstrates the confidence that the user has both in the capability of the Carl-Gustaf system as well as in Saab as a supplier,” says Görgen Johansson, Head of Saab business area Dynamics.



“The Carl-Gustaf has been a force multiplier and the support weapon of choice for U.S. Special operations forces for many years. With the system now being fielded to light infantry units in multiple theatres and now to the U.S. Marines as well, the game changing capabilities of this weapon system and the flexibility provided by the multiple munition types available to the operator will deliver even greater value to the American warfighter,” says Erik Smith, President and CEO of Saab Defense and Security USA.



Since it was introduced in 1948, the Carl-Gustaf Weapon System has been used to support dismounted infantry all over the world. The new Carl-Gustaf M4 weapon is fully backwards compatible with all ammunition types and prepared to take full advantage of future ammunition, while being significantly lower weight than its M3 predecessor.



This order was booked during Q4 2018.





