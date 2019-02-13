Federal Council Strengthens Cooperation with the United States of America on Weapons Research

(Source: Swiss Federal Council; issued Feb 13, 2019)

BERN ---Switzerland is stepping up its cooperation with the United States of America in the field of weapons research and development. At its meeting of February 13, 2019, the Federal Council approved a convention on this subject. The collaboration mainly concerns the joint processing of research projects.



Over the next few years, the development of both civilian and military technologies will have a significant impact on the effectiveness and vulnerability of key systems in the military. For example, increased use of modern applications in the field of sensors and information technology is to be expected. Switzerland cannot stay away from technological progress. It needs to know the level of maturity and efficiency of the different systems and to exchange information on this with other States.



Enhanced cooperation with US research institutes will allow Switzerland to benefit from a transfer of skills and experience required for the thorough assessment of future army systems as well as for NBC protection.



The Federal Council has authorized the Director General of Armaments to sign this agreement. Concluded for 20 years, it will enter into force as soon as it bears the initials of the two states.



