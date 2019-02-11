Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Feb 11, 2019)

McKinsey & Co. Inc., Washington, District of Columbia, is awarded $15,730,560 for modification P00002 to a firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-price delivery order N6833518F0362 previously issued against blanket purchase agreement (N68335-18-A-0042) in support of the F-35 Lightning II affordability campaign for the Navy, Marine Corps, and Air Force.



The modification provides for maturation of the current effort through expansion and refinement of existing scope, including strategic sourcing, senior leadership team offsite, and major contract actions.



Work will be performed in Arlington, Virginia, and is expected to be completed in June 2019.



Fiscal 2018 aircraft procurement (Navy); and fiscal 2019 aircraft procurement (Marine Corps and Air Force) funds in the amount of $15,730,560 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the fiscal year.



This modification combines purchases for the Navy ($6,001,250; 38 percent); Marine Corps ($6,001,250; 38 percent), and Air Force ($3,728,060; 24 percent).



The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.



-ends-

