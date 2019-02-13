Patria Showcases its Armoured Wheeled Vehicles and Selected Intelligence, Surveillance and Data Link Products at IDEX 2019

(Source: Patria; issued Feb 13, 2019)

Patria attends IDEX 2019 event in February 17-21, in Abu Dhabi, UAE featuring its latest technology at Patria’s stand 10 - B10/C09. Patria will showcase several products:



-- Patria AMV product family combines high payload capacity with the latest technology. These features enable simultaneous integration of a high level of protection with heavy weapon systems without compromising mobility of the vehicle.



-- Patria Nemo, which is a turreted, remote-controlled 120 mm mortar system. It is an indirect fire support system, but due to its direct fire capability, it can also be used for self-defence. It can also fire Multiple Rounds Simultaneous Impact (MRSI) fire missions where up to 5 grenades are hitting the target simultaneously. The light and compact turret is easily installable on light, tracked chassis or wheeled armoured vehicles in the 6x6/8x8 class.



-- CANDL, which is a compact data link for air-to-air and air-to-ground applications requiring high reliability, dynamic networking with several members and long communication ranges, for example Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS), Manned-Unmanned Teaming (MUMT) operations, Intra-Flight Data Links (IFDL) and Live Virtual Constructive training (LVC) systems.



-- ARIS, which is a remote operable Electronic Intelligence (ELINT) system used to intercept, record and analyze radar signals. With ARIS you can master strategic ELINT in today’s complex signal environment and make fast updates to ELINT databases.



-- ARIS-E, which is a new Electronic Support Measures (ESM) product building on ARIS. It provides automatic identification, real-time geolocation and tracking of radars on the battlefield. ARIS and ARIS-E together deliver comprehensive tools for strategic and tactical ELINT/ESM for various needs.



-- MUSCL passive radar system which is a covert and easily deployable air surveillance system, using signals from existing radio and TV broadcast networks for target detection and tracking.





Patria is an international provider of defence, security and aviation life cycle support services and technology solutions. Patria provides its aerospace and military customers with equipment availability, continuous performance development as well as selected intelligence, surveillance and management system products and services. Patria has several locations including Finland, Sweden, Norway and Estonia. Net sales totaled EUR 467.7 million in 2017, and Patria employs 2,800 professionals.



Patria is owned by the State of Finland (50.1%) and Norwegian Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace AS (49.9%). Patria owns 50% of Norwegian Nammo, and together these three companies form a leading Nordic defence partnership.



-ends-

