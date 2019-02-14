Patria’s Financial Review for 2018 – Preliminary Data

(Source: Patria; issued Feb 14, 2019)

Patria Group's sales and profitability for the financial year 2018 increased from the previous year. The Group’s net sales for the financial period totaled EUR 476.1 million (EUR 467.7 million in 2017). Defence material and maintenance accounted for 92% (94%) and civilian products for 8% (6%) of the net sales. Sales outside Finland accounted for 27% (33%) of the net sales.The Group’s operating profit for the financial period was EUR 35.9 million, representing 7.5% of the net sales (EUR 33.9 million, 7.2%). The consolidated income before taxes amounted to EUR 33.7 million (EUR 31.3 million). The Group’s return on equity was 11.8% (10.4%).The value of new orders received during the financial period was EUR 474.1 million (EUR 309.5 million). Defence material and life cycle support accounted for 95% (92%) and civilian products for 5% (8%) of the new orders. At the end of December, the Group’s order stock was EUR 687.1 million (EUR 691.4 million).In January, Patria signed an agreement with the Finnish Defence Forces on the mid-life upgrade and overhaul of the Hamina-Class fast attack craft. The total value of the delivery contract, excluding options, is around EUR 170 million. The estimated employment effect of the programme in Finland will be around 300 person-years. Patria will act as the prime contractor, designer and lead system integrator having the overall responsibility for the project.Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace and Patria entered into an agreement to develop opportunities for cooperation on Missile Systems. The agreement comprises the establishment of a Missile Competence Center in Finland, Open Tactical Framework (OTF) core technologies and system architecture software for missile programs in Finland and international opportunities linked to these capabilities.The Estonian Centre for Defence Investment renewed the public contract with Patria’s subsidiary Milrem LCM, provider of defence vehicle lifecycle management, for repair and maintenance of the Patria XA-180 and XA-188 armoured vehicles.In February, Patria was in the middle of media attention in Finland in connection with a Finnish businessman tragically deceased in Uganda. The incident led to immediate corrective measures and changes in the management of Land business unit.-ends-