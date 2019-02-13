India’s Minister of Defence Nirmala Sitharaman Visited Sweden

(Source: Government of Sweden; issued Feb 13, 2019)

India’s Minister of Defence Nirmala Sitharaman visited Sweden on 13 February for meetings with Prime Minister Stefan Löfven and Minister for Defence Peter Hultqvist. The purpose of the visit was to sign a security protection agreement between Sweden and India.



Since 2009, Sweden and India have had a memorandum of understanding on cooperation in the area of defence, and they have subsequently conducted a number of bilateral meetings, most recently in December 2018 in New Delhi. In April 2018, Prime Minister Stefan Löfven received India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Stockholm to confirm both countries’ mutual commitment and to jointly sign an action plan for future cooperation.



“The agreement that I and Shrimati Nirmala Sitharaman signed today is an important step in implementing the action plan on deeper cooperation with India,” says Minister for Defence Peter Hultqvist.



The signing of the security protection agreement between Sweden and India will enable both countries to share classified information with each other. For 50 years now, Sweden has had similar agreements with over 30 countries around the world, as well as with the EU and NATO.



