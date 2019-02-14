Review of the Defence Trade Controls Act 2012

(Source: Australian Department of Defence; issued Feb 14, 2019)

The Coalition Government has released the Report of the Independent Review of the Defence Trade Controls Act 2012 and its Initial Government Response outlining support for all nine recommendations of the Review.The Review, established in April 2018, was conducted by Dr Vivienne Thom AM, a former Inspector‑General of Intelligence and Security and considered whether the Act provides appropriate levels of regulation for defence technology, while also ensuring there are no unintended consequences arising from the Act, such as unnecessary regulatory burden.Minister for Defence, the Hon Christopher Pyne MP said the Defence Trade Controls Act was a vital element in protecting the Australian technology that gave our defence force the war fighting edge."The Coalition Government recognises the importance of strong protections against the transfer of critical military technology which can pose a pressing threat to the security and defence of Australia," Minister Pyne said."It is also important, as the Review has highlighted, that any future amendments do not unnecessarily restrict trade, research and international collaboration and impede on the development of Australia's defence capability.With this in mind, Dr Thom has been engaged to lead a consultation phase and work with Defence and stakeholders, such as industry and academia, to develop practical, risk-based legislative proposals to strengthen the Act in accordance with the Report's recommendations.