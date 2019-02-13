Raytheon Company Wins $88 Million U.S. Navy Contract for Modification and Upgrade of Sensor Software for F/A-18 and F/A-18G Aircraft

(Source: Raytheon Co.; issued Feb 13, 2019)

WALTHAM, Mass. --- Raytheon Company won the following contract as announced by the Department of Defense on February 11, 2019.



The Raytheon Co., El Segundo, California, is awarded an $88,443,303 cost-plus-fixed-fee indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for the modification and upgrade of the sensor system software and hardware for the F/A-18 / EA-18G aircraft to incorporate updates, improvements, and enhancements of tactical capabilities.



Services to be provided include technical support for hardware and software anomaly investigation, design, development, documentation, integration, test, and evaluation of systems and support equipment.



The Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division, China Lake, California, is the contracting activity (N6893619D0001).





Raytheon Company, with 2018 sales of $27 billion and 67,000 employees, is a technology and innovation leader specializing in defense, civil government and cybersecurity solutions. Raytheon is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.



-ends-

