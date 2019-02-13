Defence Forces to Purchase Small Arms Indoor Training Simulators

(Source: Finnish Ministry of Defence; issued Feb 13, 2019)

Minister of Defence Jussi Niinistö authorised on 13th of February 2019 the Finnish Defence Forces Logistics Command to purchase Small Arms Indoor Training Simulators (SAITS) from Saab AB. The procurement contract includes the equipment, software licences and maintenance for three years.



The Defence Forces are planning to provide firearm training for conscripts and reservists by means of Small Arms Indoor Training Simulators already in 2019, and the aim is to ensure that the new learning environment will be in full training use in 2021. The learning environment comprises weapon replicas, computers and a classroom with a video projector. It will be possible to train troops in virtual scenarios in an effective, safe and environmental-friendly way.



The procurement of Small Arms Indoor Training Simulators is part of the Training 2020 Programme, which will impact in a number of ways how both conscripts and reservists will be trained. The procurement’s overall value is about EUR 9 million and the contract also includes options for further procurements.



