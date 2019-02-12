Israel – Namer Armored Personnel Carrier (APC-MT883) Power Packs Less Transmissions (NPPLT) and Integrated Logistics Support

(Source: Defense Security Cooperation Agency; issued Feb 12, 2019)

WASHINGTON --- The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to Israel of Namer Armored Personnel Carrier (APC-MT883) Power Packs, Less Transmission (NPPLT) and related equipment for an estimated cost of $238 million.



The Defense Security Cooperation Agency delivered the required certification notifying Congress of this possible sale today.



The Government of Israel has requested to buy two hundred forty (240) Namer Armored Personnel Carrier (APC-MT883) Power Packs, Less Transmission (NPPLT) in Full Configuration; thirty (30) Namer Armored Personnel Carrier (APC-MT883) Power Packs, Less Transmission (NPPLT) in Light Configuration; and one hundred seventy-nine (179) Control and Diagnostic Systems (CDS).



Also included is an Integrated Logistics Support package that includes: special tools for C-Level maintenance; oil spray nozzle test bench; preservation and packaging; containers; configuration management; technical manuals, spare parts catalogs, other documentation and publications, and other related elements of logistics and program support. The total estimated program cost is $238 million.



The United States is committed to the security of Israel, and it is vital to U.S. national interests to assist Israel to develop and maintain a strong and ready self-defense capability. This proposed sale is consistent with those objectives.



The proposed sale will improve Israel's capability to meet current and future threats in the defense of its borders. These upgraded power packs will be used on their Armored Personnel Carriers (APC-MT883) that were fielded in 2008. Israel will have no difficulty absorbing this equipment into its armed forces.



The proposed equipment and support will not alter the basic military balance in the region.



The prime contractor will be MTU America, Novi, MI. MTU America is the North American subsidiary of Rolls Royce Power Systems. There are no known offset agreements proposed in connection with this potential sale.



Implementation of this proposed sale will not require the assignment of any additional U.S. Government or contractor representatives to Israel.



There will be no adverse impact on U.S. defense readiness as a result of this proposed sale.



This notice of a potential sale is required by law and does not mean the sale has been concluded.



-ends-

