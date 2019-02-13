EASA Flight Test Experts Completed the First Session of Certification Flights on MC-21-300 Aircraft

Flight test experts of the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) completed the first flight session of the MC-21-300 certification program.



During the certification tests, the behavior of MC-21-300 aircraft was evaluated in various modes, including high angles of attack and stalling. Flights duration from 2.5 to 4 hours were performed at altitudes from 3 to 10 km.



Aircraft was piloted by EASA test pilot. Test pilot of the Yakovlev Design Bureau (a branch of Irkut Corporation) monitored the performance of flight modes. Flight crew also included Russian and EASA flight test engineers to analyze current flight parameters. In September 2018, EASA test crew completed a special course in theoretical and practical training, as a result of which they obtained permission to fly on MC-21-300 aircraft.



