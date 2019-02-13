The U.S. Delivers APKWS Rockets to the LAF

(Source: U.S. Embassy Beirut; issued Feb 13, 2019)

The United States is pleased to announce the delivery today of the shipment of the Advanced Precision Kill Weapon System (APKWS) laser-guided rockets, valued at more than $16 million, destined for the Lebanese Armed Forces.These APKWS laser-guided rockets are a key component for the Lebanese Air Force’s new A-29 Super Tucano attack aircraft.Today’s delivery demonstrates the U.S. government’s firm and steady commitment to support to the Lebanese Armed Forces in their capacity as the sole, legitimate defender of Lebanon.Since 2005, the United States has invested over $2 billion in our strong partnership with the Lebanese Armed Forces.-ends-