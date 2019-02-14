Rolls-Royce Welcomes Emirates Agreement

(Source: Rolls-Royce plc; issued Feb 14, 2019)

Rolls-Royce has secured an order for Trent 7000 engines to power 40 Airbus A330neo aircraft from Emirates. The order includes Rolls-Royce’s flagship TotalCare long term service support. Emirates has also ordered 30 Airbus A350 aircraft, powered by the Trent XWB, also to be covered by TotalCare. Both engine types are the sole powerplant for their respective aircraft.



Under an agreement reached with Emirates, we will also provide Trent 900 engines for a further 14 Airbus A380s, taking the total Emirates A380 fleet powered by Trent 900 engines to 33 aircraft. This agreement supersedes previous deals with Emirates for a total of 52 A380 aircraft powered by the Trent 900.



Chris Cholerton, Rolls-Royce, President – Civil Aerospace, said: “We welcome the news that Emirates is further extending its relationship with Airbus and Rolls-Royce. The addition of Airbus A330-900 and Airbus A350-900 aircraft to the Emirates fleet will make the airline one of the largest users of Trent engines in the world and we look forward to continuing to support them and their customers.”



Rolls-Royce also notes the news that Airbus is to end A380 deliveries in 2021. We will provide engines for the 17 remaining Trent 900-powered Airbus A380s to be delivered to customers including Emirates and we will support the whole Trent 900 fleet in service throughout its lifetime.



Chris Cholerton added: “The A380 is a world class feat of engineering, much loved by passengers, and we are obviously saddened that deliveries will come to an end. We are very proud to have supported the aircraft with our Trent 900 engine. We look forward to supporting the fleet, as the A380 continues to delight travellers, for many years to come.”



We will provide a further update as appropriate at our full year results on 28 February.



